Zendaya is leaving no stone unturned in making our jaws drop with her excellency. While millions of people follow the actress for her impeccable acting skills, there is nothing that she cannot do. Throughout her career, she knows a lot more than just acting and her work never fails to impress us. Well, we are also a fan of the actress’ impeccable fashion picks and how effortlessly she manages to look fabulous. She recently slipped into a co-ord set with an incredible tailoring and left us mesmerized.

The actress began taking dance lessons even before her teenage years and also did some child modeling gigs. She landed the role of Rocky Blue in the 2010 Disney show Shake It Up. Since then, she has brought many characters to life in various shows and movies.

A week ago, Zendaya was giving away major outfit goals while attending events in Paris during the Fashion Week. She slipped into many archival looks of Louis Vuitton and proved she is the diva who is here to slay. Now, another video of the Euphoria star is going viral in which she could be seen simply posing while standing by a dinner table.

In the clip, the Dune actress wore a stunning Vivienne Westwood brown striped co-ord set, which included an off-shoulder corset shirt with balloon sleeves and a pair of pants. The structured shirt perfectly fit Zendaya and gave everyone a glimpse of her toned and curvy physique. She also added a belt with a gold buckle to keep the pants in place. It is safe to say that she nailed the look.

Keeping it simple and sassy, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star left her curly locks open and opted for minimum makeup. Only a few gold rings could be spotted on her fingers in the name of accessories.

Zendaya stuns in new video. pic.twitter.com/J6r53STnBH — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2023

