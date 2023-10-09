After making millions of people groove to her tracks, Taylor Swift has also taken over the ongoing NFL games with her presence amid her romance rumors with Travis Kelce. The two have been making headlines ever since the NFL star mentioned his fondness for the singer. Tay even attended two of Kelce’s matches and even got along with his mother. However, she was a no-show at his latest match, which was apparently his birthday match. Now, a body language expert says the American Football player had a “sulk” during the match, and the reason behind it was deeper than his ankle injury.

Tay has been single and exploring the romance area ever since she and her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, broke up. She was earlier linked with Matty Healy, but the two reportedly parted ways after a brief period.

Since last month, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been rumored to be going out. The Love Story crooner was indeed the guest star at the Kansas City Chiefs’ two games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas and MetLife Stadium in New York. The Lavender Haze singer was spotted cheering from the private suite in the stadium and even left with Kelce breaking the internet. However, the Grammy-winning singer did not show up at Kelce’s team’s match against Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. The match took place on Sunday, October 8, three days after the sportsman turned 34.

During the match, Travis Kelce even broke his ankle, and despite the injury, he managed to catch a pivotal touchdown pass to secure a straight fourth win for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, as per a report by The Mirror, body language expert Judi James says Kelce had a “childlike sulk” on his face and believes that Taylor Swift’s absence in the audience might be the reason behind it.

The expert said, “With his mouth pulled right down at the corners, almost comically, and his lower lip and chin pushed out, Travis looks like a man having a childlike sulk here. It could be he was caught in a moment relating to the game itself but even his eye expression suggests a rather deflated air and with Taylor a no-show it will easily be seen as a signal of dejection without his new A-list ‘friend’ putting on another overkill fan-girl performance from the audience.”

Fans were eager to watch Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce for his birthday match. Many also thought it would be an official signal about their romance. But, the singer’s absence is a sign that things are over between the two?

