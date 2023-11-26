House Of The Dragon Season 2's Trailer Is Still Not Here, But These Lead Characters' Possible Favorite Coffee Flavors Are

It did not take long for “House of the Dragon,” the spinoff of the critically acclaimed series “Game of Thrones” to make a name for itself. The series brought forth its own set of Targaryans, Lannisters, and Starks. However, since “HoTD” mainly focuses on Targaryans, as evident by the name, we had quite a few interesting ideas. As we wait for “House of the Dragon” season 2 to drop, let’s enjoy a fun take on what drinks “HoTD” major characters would order at Starbucks.

We’ve previously done a similar piece on Bond Villains and the Martinis they would order. We’re now bringing you the key characters from “House of the Dragon” and the drinks they would order at Starbucks. Let’s get started.

1. Rhaenyra Targaryen — Honey Almondmilk Flat White

In a rare quiet moment away from dragons and throne games, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen might just sneak into a Starbucks. Her order? A Honey Almondmilk Flat White. Why? It’s smooth yet strong, just like her. The honey hints at her deceptive sweetness, while the robust espresso echoes her fierce Targaryen spirit. Almond milk because, let’s be honest, she’s always been one to defy norms. It’s the kind of drink that says, “I can handle dragons and court intrigue, but I still appreciate a good cup of coffee.”

2. Daemon Targaryen — Smoked Butterscotch Latte

Daemon Targaryen, always the one to make a statement, would grab a Smoked Butterscotch Latte. This drink’s a bit like him — a mix of smoky mystery and a sweet side that shows up now and then. It’s bold and a bit out there, perfect for a guy who doesn’t mind stirring the pot. Each sip is like a Daemon in a cup — surprising, a bit intense, and never boring.

3. Alicent Hightower — Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino

Well, if we had a drink with feet in it, that would be Alicent’s go-to drink. But since there isn’t one, we’re going to go with Vanilla Bean Creme Frappucino. It’s elegant and classy, much like her. This drink doesn’t need caffeine to make a statement, and neither does Alicent. The drink is cool and composed — much like Alicent, who remains cool and composed despite her dull bedroom life.

4. King Viserys Targaryen I — Caramel Macchiato

King Viserys, carrying the weight of the realm, might find a moment of solace in a Caramel Macchiato. It’s a drink with layers — much like the king’s own reign. The bold espresso at its base speaks to the heavy burdens he bears, while the caramel drizzle on top is like the rare moments of sweetness in his rule. And while he sips it, he can simply just close his eyes to the questionable doings of his daughter and brother.

5. Ser Otto Hightower — Chai Tea Latte

For Ser Otto Hightower, the Chai Tea Latte is an apt choice. This spiced drink reflects his intricate and strategic thinking. He might have a guy or two reporting him the benefits of Chai, straight from India.

6. Lord Corlys Velaryon — Teavana Shaken Iced Pineapple Black Tea Infusion

The Sea Snake will probably order this refreshing beverage with its tropical pineapple twist. It is reminiscent of distant seas and exotic voyages for him — much like Corlys’ own maritime adventures. Not to forget his boldness of the black tea, representing his daring and ambitious nature as a seafarer and lord.

7. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen — Classic Oatmilk Latte

Princess Rhaenys, the Queen Who Never Was, would probably pick a Classic Oatmilk Latte. It’s traditional but with a twist, kind of like her. The oat milk says, “I respect the old ways but I’m not afraid to mix it up.” It’s a reliable, no-frills choice for someone who’s seen it all in Westeros and still manages to keep her cool.

8. Aemond Targaryen — Bully Rhaenyra’s Children and Steal Their Drink

Last but not least — Aemond Targaryen, always looking to outdo and intimidate, especially when it comes to Rhaenyra’s kids, might just swagger into Starbucks, order a Nitro Cold Brew with an extra shot for himself, and then, with a mischievous glint in his eye, snatch whatever fancy Frappuccino one of Rhaenyra’s sons had ordered. “Consider it conquered,” he’d smirk, sipping on the Nitro, bold and intense like himself, while casually enjoying the stolen Frappuccino as a trophy of his latest sibling rivalry victory. Classic Aemond.

“House of the Dragon” season 2 is expected to be released in the early summer of 2024. A trailer release for season 2 is imminent and will highlight the dance of the dragons ready to unfurl before us.

