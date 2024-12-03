South Korean actor Park Min-Jae has sadly passed away at the age of 32. The actor was traveling in China when he suddenly died on Friday, November 29th, 2024. His rep later confirmed the tragic news.

Min-Jae was a famous face in the K-Drama world. He is known for appearing in shows like Little Women, The Korean War, and Bo-ra! Deborah, Tomorrow, Snap And Spark, and Mr Lee.

Park Min-Jae’s Cause of Death

Park Min-Jae died of a sudden cardiac arrest on November 29th, 2024. He was not facing any major health issues before his demise and was on a visit to China when the tragedy occurred. Min-Jae’s agency, Big Title, announced his death with a statement on December 2nd:

“A beautiful actor who loved acting and always did his best, Park Min-Jae has gone to heaven. We will no longer be able to see his acting, but we will always remember him with pride.”

Hwang Ju Hye, the CEO of Big Title, expressed his shock over the news, saying, “It was so sudden and so shocking. The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow. Min Jae, there’s still so much we want to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even briefly, and I’m deeply sorry. I will never forget the name Park Min Jae.”

Park Min-jae’s Younger Brother Shares Emotional Post

Following the announcement of his death, Park Min-Jae’s younger brother, Park Jae-hyung, took to Instagram to express his grief. He wrote, “My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible will remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually.”

Min-Jae’s funeral will be held on December 4th. A memorial service for the actor has been organized at the funeral hall of Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital. Min-Jae was recently seen in a guest role in the show My Damn Business.

