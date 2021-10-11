Advertisement

The South Korean show Squid Game has been trending since it was released, and for a very obvious reason: it is relatable to the real world. The underlying theme of the show resonates with real-world issues such as the disparity between classes. The Netflix series features a group of people in serious debt playing six children’s games in order to win a huge amount of money, except if they lose the game, they die.

As gory as it may sound, the show, with a dystopian production, is quite interesting. It also shows the people in debt recruited by some masked men who work for several VIPs, who are super-rich people, bored to death, having fun by making those people fight for their lives.

These VIPs even bet on the people, which is extremely cruel. The genius behind Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk has shared several interesting pieces of information regarding the development of the script, pitching the show to big production houses, only to be declined. Recently, Dong-hyuk called the VIPs “the power elite, the global CEOs,” while talking to The Times of London.

While speaking on the same subject, he also talked to IndieWire and compared the VIPs from Squid Game to the former U.S. president, Donald Trump. “I conceived of the theories for the show in 2008. At the time, there was the Lehman Brothers crisis; the Korean economy was badly affected, and I was also economically struggling,” Hwang said. “Over the past ten years, there were a lot of issues,” he added.

The director continued: “And then Donald Trump became the president of the United States, and I think he kind of resembles one of the VIPs in the Squid Game. It’s almost like he’s running a game show, not a country, like giving people horror. After all these issues happened, I thought it was about time that this show goes out into the world.”

Even though the show has an important meaning behind it, many people have claimed that the English translated captions have changed the meaning behind several things. Regardless, Squid Game has been doing wonders and is on its way to becoming the most-watched show on Netflix. It stars HoYeon Jung, Park Hae Soo, Lee Jung-jae, Anupam Tripathi, Gong Yoo and many more actors.

