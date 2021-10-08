Advertisement

Chadwick Boseman aka Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther left this world last year after battling colon cancer for quite some time. Fans of the actor were sad upon hearing the news but were happy to hear him voice Star-Lord T’Challa in the recently concluded Marvel series What If…? But did you know there was something big planned for him post the show?

In a recent conversation, What If…? director Bryan Andrews revealed they were planning a full-fledged animated spinoff series centred on Chadwick’s Star-Lord T’Challa. Reportedly, it would be an alternate version of Black Panther, who winds up in space and makes the galaxy itself a better place.

While conversing with Variety, What If…? director Bryan Andrews said, “I don’t know if he knew this, but there was planning to have Star-Lord T’Challa spin off into his own show with that universe and crew.” Talking about Chadwick Boseman getting his own spin-off animated serried, he added, “We were all very excited. We know he would have loved it, too. And then, you know, he passed, and so all that’s in limbo. So, who knows? Maybe one day.”

What If…? director Bryan Andrews also stated that he now believes Chadwick Boseman worked ahead for this final performance for Marvel fans, putting a beautiful spin on a character. He said, “T’Challa was so important to him — and also this new version of Star-Lord T’Challa was so important to him. He dug it.”

Sadly, the What If…? creators confirm that Season 1’s finale marks Chadwick Boseman’s final voice work on the series. This was the last he recorded for the project before his passing. In the event T’Challa Star-Lord potentially returns, he will have to be voiced by a different actor.

