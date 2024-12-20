Members of the K-pop boy group WINNER, Song Mino, and actress Park Ju-hyun, have been embroiled in dating rumors. On December 18, SBS Entertainment News shared that Song Mino and Park Ju-hyun have been in a relationship for two years after working together on a project in 2022. However, none of the stars’ agencies has confirmed the speculation around their alleged relationship. Their agencies have briefly commented on the situation. However, the actors have not discussed or released any statement regarding the update.

YG Entertainment Gives An Update On Song Mino’s And Park Ju-hyun’s Dating Rumor

Song Mino and Park Ju-hyun starred in the 2022 movie Seoul Vibe and have reportedly been in touch ever since. Multiple gestures shared between the two – Mino sending a coffee truck to Ju-hyun’s drama set and the actress attending the launch of his brand in 2022 – have further fueled these rumors among the netizens.

The two shared pictures of each other from the events, hyping up their fans and discussing their relationship. In addition, certain online accounts have also allegedly witnessed the two hanging out together on dates.

While the news has taken over the internet, there is no confirmation from their agencies or the stars. YG Entertainment, which houses the K-pop boy group WINNER, did share a brief statement about the situation. “It is difficult to confirm matters related to the artist’s personal life,” they shared. On the other hand, Park Ju-Hyun’s agency, 935 Entertainment, also updated her fans with a hasty statement. “We can’t confirm matters that pertain to the actor’s private life. We ask for your understanding,” they stated.

Besides Mino being embroiled in a dating tittle-tattle, the 31-year-old rapper is currently performing his national military service. He will complete his mandatory military duties on December 23. However, recent allegations were made against him, claiming his neglect of his duties as a soldier.

Park Ju-Hyun’s Career: Movies And K-Dramas

Park Ju-hyun debuted in 2019 with the film The Dude In Me in a minor role. However, the 30-year-old actress has contributed to several popular K-dramas and movies. Her roles in dramas like Extracurricular (2020), Love All Play (2022), Mouse (2021), The Forbidden Marriage (2022 -2023), Zombie Detective (2020), and most recently in Perfect Family (2024).

The actress has also credited herself with multiple films such as Project Silence, Drive, You Will Die In 6 Hours, and others. She starred with Mino in the Netflix film Seoul Vibe, a romantic comedy surrounding the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where a team of mechanics and drivers must go against a money laundering gang to save the big event. The film also starred Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-Pyo, Lee Kyung-Ho, Kim Sung-Kyun, and Ong Seong-Wu in leading roles.

