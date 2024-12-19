For those of us who love Bollywood and K-pop, a mashup between the two would be a dream come true. But more often than not, this is just a daydream. Recently, Dua Lipa combined her song Levitating with the evergreen song Woh Ladki from Shah Rukh Khan’s archives, but K-pop fans still dream of their favorites dancing to Hindi songs.

Hold on because you’re in for a treat! If you are a multi-stan or a Carat who loves SEVENTEEN, this news is perfect for you. Did you know that our very own Xu Minghao once danced to an iconic song from Mohabbatein while wearing a peacock suit?

Xu Minghao, Aka The8, Danced To A Shah Rukh Song

The8 from SEVENTEEN left people’s hearts racing when he danced to the Chinese version of Aankhein Khuli Ho from Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mohabbatein. The video, which rapidly became viral on social media, showcases THE8 grooving to the Chinese version of the song, wearing a peacock costume that left the fans in splits.

Aankhein Khuli Ho is a famous song from the 2000 movie and has become one of the most iconic songs from Shah Rukh Khan’s catalog of blockbuster movies. The Indian Carats were pretty amused when they learned about this video. At the time, The8 was in China filming the variety show Youth Periplous Season 5 with singer-songwriter Henry Lau, Hong Kong actress Charlene Choi, actors Yang Di and Lars Huang, and several other cast members

From the video clip, they all wore different costumes, which was a particular task from the show. The video was posted on Weibo by the production team of the show. The Chinese singer and SEVENTEEN’s iconic dancer made Desi Carats lose their minds with this video.

The band is currently on a concert tour called SEVENTEEN is Right Here. Live concert footage from their Osaka stop was shown in 21 cities in India, and fans enjoyed it worldwide. The8 has also released his first mini album, Orbit, which has also received a lot of love from their fans.

What do you think about this interesting crossover between Bollywood and K-pop?

