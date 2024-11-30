K-pop is all the rage right now; everyone is into Korean music. But when we look at K-pop as a general topic and ask someone about it, they first say either PSY, SEVENTEEN, or BTS. So clearly, they are our generation’s most significant sensations in K-pop.

You might think they are new when we come to the 13-member boy band SEVENTEEN. Surprisingly, they are not because they debuted in 2015 but because they have been soaring high ever since. 2023 and 2024 were the cherry on top because their music gained immense popularity and several accolades worldwide.

If you already are a CARAT, this might be useful. But if you are just getting introduced to this fund group, here are some fun facts you might be surprised to know.

Here are some fun facts about SEVENTEEN

To start, let’s talk about the subgroups in the 13-member team. If you are unfamiliar with the band, you might think SEVENTEEN has many members. But it’s not true! The name might be SEVENTEEN, but 13 members make 3 subunits; together, they are 1. So their group name became SEVENTEEN (13+3+1).

The thirteen members are S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Based on their expertise, they are divided into three groups: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Each group also has a leader who regulates what happens in the sub-groups. It’s simple! S. Coups is the leader of the hip-pop trio and of SEVENTEEN; Woozi and Hoshi lead the vocal and performance groups, respectively.

You would also be surprised to learn that this group is a self-producing band. All the members write every song and the melodies Woozi creates in his “Universe Factory.”

He has given us amazing songs like Love Money Fame, LaLaLi, Falling Flower, and Aju Nice. The list goes on. Woozi also boldly slammed a BBC article that claimed that he used AI to create these masterpieces. In response,e the group made a fantastic song like Maestro and won two daesangs this year.

SEVENTEEN always celebrates its wins with philanthropic work. In 2022, it launched a global campaign for the UNESCO Korean National Commission to support an easily accessible and sustainable ‘future of education.’ It advertised the importance of education and prompted young people to participate in various educational activities.SEVENTEEN even donated some profits from its Be the Sun world tour.

SEVENTEEN also has a fantastic web series called Going Seventeen, in which they create exciting games and scenarios to entertain CARATS.

These are just a few fun facts about this fantastic group, among others! Sis, do you know these?

