With the holiday season in full swing and Christmas just days away, soap opera makers are working overtime to ensure some festival magic for their audience. From decorative sets and costumes or the return of a few much-loved characters, they have it all. Holidays are the perfect time for reunions and special episodes. These act as the perfect respite from the usual drama. General Hospital is doing the same.

After a shocking couple of months, which featured the death of popular characters Sam McCall and Dex Heller, the writers seem to be in a jolly mood. The return of a key character appears to be the answer to fans awaiting a positive update. Scroll to find out which GH character is back on the show. Also know what the actor portraying the role has to say about the same.

Which General Hospital Character Is Back On The Show For The Holidays?

Cameron Webber is back! The fan-favorite boy and the crush of many has returned to Port Charles for the holidays. Viewers who wanted to see the character back on screen are all set to be delighted. William Lipton, the actor who plays the role, spoke to TV Insider about his short-term return and the process that went behind the scenes.

Lipton revealed that his high school years were spent at the studio, so it was a “really special feeling” to see all the people again. “My ID still works, which was a shock,” he joked. “General Hospital has been there during some immense moments in my life,” the actor stated and added that he was grateful to relive the experience, walk through the halls, meet all the people, and catch up with them after long.

Which Cast Members Did William Lipton Meet On His Return?

He divulged that he met Eden McCoy, who plays Josslyn Jacks and was Cameron’s former girlfriend. Lipton also met his onscreen mom, Elizabeth, played by Rebecca Herbst. He filmed scenes with her and called it a very sweet experience. Lipton also met Maurice Benard, who plays mob boss Sonny Corinthos on the show. He was happy that the hair and makeup department was elated to see him.

William Lipton On Cameron Webber’s Current Status

Talking about his character and the storylines he has been a part of, Lipton said that “his extreme loyalty and love for his family” is always what’s most important to the character. Dishing out what fans can expect from his quick return, Lipton said that Cameron would explore the town, run into a few people he knows, and celebrate “the love that he has for his family.” He concluded that the character is immensely happy “at this current stage of his life.”

