Lots of explosive drama is on the way for Days of our Lives fans. The soap opera has been inching closer to some of the top storylines, and fan-favorite characters are becoming massively involved in the new and dramatic arcs. The daytime drama is one of the longest-running in Salem, Illinois.

This new week has brought a new slate of content for viewers of the show. Here’s what fans can expect from the February 26, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the hit soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: February 26, 2025

Kristen has been known for her scheming and lies over the years. When she wants something, she goes to any length to obtain it. Now, she wants Brady back in her life and is taking all the necessary steps to attain him. She doesn’t care about the cost, but it might cost her later. Rachel lured Ava and, with some help, tied her up and knocked her out.

When Kristen finds out about it, she tries to set her free but is told not to. On the other hand, Brady and Steve team up to find her, and later, Ava tells them what happened. Now that he knows that Kristen left Ava tied up and helpless, he has plenty of questions for her and won’t back off.

When Brady corners Kristen and demands answers, how will she respond? Has this ruined any chances of her getting back with Brady? Or will she find a way out of this mess with some scheming? On the other hand, Stephanie has shocking news for Jada and Shawn but is in for a surprise of her own.

She has discovered that Rafe isn’t Rafe and is being played by an imposter. When she arrives to share the same with Jada, she is shocked to see a shirtless Shawn already there. She puts two and two together and is left shocked to see the two indulge in intimacy so soon after the debacle.

Meanwhile, Stephanie’s news will stun them soon enough when they realize the truth about Rafe not being Rafe but an imposter. Up next, Belle is skeptical of EJ. Now that he has told her he has feelings for her, how will this change their dynamic? Will she trust him eventually or stay unsure about his plan? How will he make sure to convince her he isn’t faking it?

Lastly, Rita follows orders, but who gives them them? Will she be able to do what she is expected to or fail in her attempts? Stay tuned to Days of our Lives on Peacock for more details about the hit soap opera.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: SAG Awards 2025: Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Her Blonde Hair In A Custom Louis Vuitton Dress

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News