Monday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises new friendships, suggestions, surprises, and more. The show, which revolves around Salem and its residents, has a strong fanbase. Here’s what the audience can expect from this episode when they tune into Peacock for the soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: February 24, 2025

The episode features Stephanie taking Alex by surprise. What exactly will she share that results in such a reaction? Up next, Gabi has it out with the false Rafe. Will her confrontation give her the answers she has been trying to find? Meanwhile, Jada grows closer to Shawn. Will their romance last, or will it eventually fizzle out due to the Rafe controversy and resulting drama?

On the other hand, Leo hits up Chad for a job. Will he receive what he has been looking for? Or will he be turned down and then leave disappointed? And lastly, Cat has a suggestion for Marlena. Will she listen to what is being suggested, or will she be stubborn and stick to her plans?

The spoiler images show Alex and Stephanie enjoying a meal together, but is she handing him something that will shock him? The next image sees Roman’s entry, and it might be what Alex was surprised by, pleasantly, of course, as visible in their wide smiles. Did she plan to make them meet?

Up next on Days of Our Lives, Marlena and Cat are also enjoying a quick meal when Chad stops by for a few moments. What will this meeting result in, and will Marlena be suggested something by her assistant Cat in relation to him somehow? The next photo shows Leo and Chad having a conversation. Is it about the job?

Will he suggest that he take over the editor-in-chief role? Or will some other position be on his radar? Will Chad agree, or will this only result in a big disappointment? The following image is of Marlena checking up on some papers. Has she found something worrisome that needs her attention?

In the following picture, Leo and Chad look happy as they hug one another. Has he offered him the job position he was hoping for? Is this their way of celebrating the opportunity to work together at The Spectator? Or is there some other news behind their joy, elation, and moment of happiness?

The next Days of Our Lives spoiler photo features a smiley Marlena talking to Cat in the office. Are the two getting along well? Up next, Javi and Gabi are seen holding hands. What’s in store for these two now? The next images show Jada and Shawn cuddling and eventually kissing as things heat up after the Rafe drama.

