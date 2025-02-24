A new week of episodes are here, and so is a lot of drama! The Young & the Restless fans have been buzzing as they wait to see how the Nate and Damian storyline goes, especially with the involvement of Audra, Lily, and Holden. The audience has a fascinating episode waiting for them on February 24, 2025. Here’s what fans can expect from the daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: February 24, 2025

The episode on Monday features a surprising new twist: Sharon and Phyllis go missing. Considering the two absolutely dislike each other, it becomes even more intriguing to figure out why and where they have vanished. Nick, who has a history with both of them, is bound to be worried about it. Will he be able to figure out what has happened or gone wrong?

Meanwhile, Chelsea plots her next move with Adam. After telling him there is no chance of them reuniting, is she changing her mind for the nth time? How will their relationship last, especially without their son Connor to prop them into a supposed happy family? Will Adam’s feelings for Sally resurge at some point in time? Especially since she has moved on with Billy?

Lastly, Audra tells Nate the truth about Holden. She shares a mysterious past with him but is bound not to reveal the complete reality to her boyfriend. When she reveals some details to Nate, how much will she keep a secret, and how much is she willing to risk to keep the rest a big secret?

The spoiler photos of The Young & the Restless on Soap Hub show Daniel and Summer having a conversation. Are they talking about their mother Phyllis being missing, or is Kyle the topic of discussion between the half-siblings again? The next image is of Audra and Nate. Is she going to tell him something sinister about Holden instead?

The next photo is of Chelsea and Adam having a chat. Will she tell him that she is open to giving their relationship another try despite previous failed attempts and his interest in others for years? How long will this last, and is Connor the reason they are willing to make this happen?

The next picture also shows the two mid-conversation, with Adam sitting in a chair and Chelsea standing in front of him. A chessboard is on the table between them. This is followed by an image of Nick talking to Mariah. Is he questioning her about her mother Sharon’s whereabouts, or is there something else he really wants to know from her during all this drama?

The next image shows Nick, Mariah, Daniel, Summer, and Chase at a meetup about Phyllis and Sharon’s disappearance. Will they all be able to band together and find out where the two women from The Young & the Restless have gone?

