The drama on The Young & The Restless never ends as Genoa City buzzes with secrets, past connections, romances, and more. At the moment, one of the storylines is focused on Nate Hastings and Damian Kane, half-brothers who recently found out about each other through Amy.

Damian first sent Holden Novak to pose as him to figure out what Nate wanted. Now that the truth is out, another secret has tumbled out, connecting Holden to Audra Charles.

The two have a past together and she is doing whatever it takes to keep her boyfriend Nate from knowing about it. Here’s what Zulekya Silver has to say about playing Audra at the moment.

The Young & The Restless: What Did Zuleyka Silver Say About Audra Charles & Holden Novak’s Past?

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress spoke about her character and how this new track has spiced things up for her. Zuleyka shared, “I’m enjoying it very much because I feel like Audra has been too good for too long already. So, I’m happy that the drama is coming back into her life because that’s familiar to her” leading to some interesting scenes.

She is also happy that this track will help her “explore more of her vulnerability,” which she thinks was definitely needed. Explaining Audra‘s state of mind, the soap star said, “She’s finally gotten to a place where she feels like she can build something with Nate. I think it took her a long time to open up to someone,” referring to Audra’s mostly guarded nature.

“I think she’s been putting her walls down with Nate. She’s finally gotten to a place where she feels like she can start trusting him and really opening up, and right when things are evolving between them, that’s when her past shows up,” Zuleyka expressed, mentioning how it has become recurring.

“Whatever choices she made in the past, they’re coming back to haunt her,” the actress continued. Further talking about The Young & The Restless storyline, she said that Audra is worried about Nate discovering her intense past with Holden. Zulekya feels that Audra is scared of how he would react if he does find out.

“She could be fearful that he might not really love her if he really knew who she was,” the actress added. Zuleyka also revealed that she is finding out more about the storyline with each script. Though she keeps asking some questions, the writers only offer the information needed in those scenes.

The actress also shared how she felt Nathan Owens, the actor playing Holden in The Young & The Restless, was familiar when she first saw him during his callback audition. Zuleyka stated, “We hit it off right away,” and added that though they haven’t worked a lot together because the storyline is just starting, she has enjoyed it a lot. “He has a great sense of humor,” she said, praising her new co-star on Y&R.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs)

