The Young and the Restless has been focusing on two stories over the last few months: the Sharon, Jordan, and Ian storyline which finally wrapped up and Nate’s brother Damian who was introduced a few weeks ago. Surprise, surprise: actor Nathan Owens is not Damian and was actually cast to play Holden, a decoy sent by the actual Damian, played by Jermaine Rivers.

The twist was recently unveiled during an episode, leaving fans pleasantly surprised. For the unversed, Amy revealed to Nate that he actually has a half-brother and Nathan Owens was introduced. Fans quickly accepted him as Damian Kane and now it was revealed that Jermaine Rivers is playing Damian. Here’s what the actors revealed about this massive twist setup.

Nathan Owens On Being Revealed As Holden On The Young & The Restless

Nathan spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the twist and revealed that he auditioned for the role of Damian but was cast as Holden instead because the writers wanted to do a whole different reveal of the actual character. “I got a call about another option, about being the right-hand man of Damian.”

He revealed he was over the moon about it and shared that “it was clear that I was going to be disguised as, or acting as if I was Damian, for a bit, to kind of suss things out, suss out the situation.” Nathan shared, “You’ll see a bit more of Holden come alive as this progresses and the more that we see Damian and as more of Holden’s story and history with others.”

He called his character a charismatic man who likes alcohol. The actor felt, “He’s worldly and cultured, but there is a bit of a mysterious darkness to this character that I want to tap into even more as the story progresses.” Nathan added it was hard to keep the twist a secret but he did a good job.

Jermaine Rivers On Being The Real Damian Kane On Y&R

Meanwhile, Jermaine Rivers, the actor who is playing the actual Damian spoke to TV insider about it. He called the character a very cerebral and cautious man. “He’s very strategic and plays his cards close to the vest” and is a successful businessman who doesn’t have time for a lot of games. “You will see a contrast,” referring to Holden acting like fake Damian at first.

Jermaine said he is excited for fans to see this character and find out more about it. He said, “It feels like it’s been a long wait and I’ve been sitting on that secret but I’m excited for the world to meet the real Damian and to see the story progress,” and expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity.

