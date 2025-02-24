Port Charles has a lot to offer to fans of General Hospital each week. From surprising character deaths to murders and mob complications, parentage reveals, and heavy plotting. This week’s first episode has exciting turns and twists planned. Here’s what the audience can expect from the February 24, 2025 episode when they tune into ABC to watch the hit daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: February 24, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Sonny and Laura reconnecting. What will the two catch up about? Meanwhile, Trina opens up to Kai while he does the same with Quinn. What does the future have in store for them? Dante has some surprising news to share. How impactful will it truly be?

Ava has a surprise visitor but will this one bring good news or some bad news yet again? Meanwhile, Josslyn is left rattled in the aftermath of the death of Cyrus. Will killing him haunt her or will she make peace with it? Especially since he was the one who killed her boyfriend Dex. Is the help provided by Brennan cloaking his true intentions against the Spencers?

How long will she be able to hide the truth of Cyrus and his death? Will her trauma refuse to let her move on? When she has a conversation with her best friend Trina, the latter instantly understands that something is off. Will Josslyn be able to keep the suspicions away or will her rattled self confess?

On the other hand, Brook Lynn has finally told her husband Chase the truth about her pregnancy years ago. Now, she is sharing their conversation with her mother Lois. How will she react to it? Will she give her daughter advice to wade through this difficult time? When will Brook Lynn find out that Gio is her son? Will Lulu be the one to reveal the truth to her and Dante? How will the two react when they realise their son was right in front of their eyes?

How massively will this affect the Quartermaine and Corinthos families and more so, how will Gio react to his shocking revelation? Lastly, Laura and Martin handle the news of what their brother has been up to all this time. Will the death of Cyrus affect their lives more than they thought possible?

How will the truth about Josslyn being his killer come out and will it change the tides? To add to it, will everyone find out that he was the one who killed Dex? Stay tuned to General Hospital on ABC to find out more about these arcs as the storylines progress forward and the characters spice things up.

