Jennifer Coolidge is loved by one and all and her candid confessions are a treat to watch in interviews. The actress has been working in Hollywood for more than two decades. However, her best role is considered the one from American Pie where she portrayed the role of Stifler’s mom. Speaking on the same, in an interview, Coolidge, confessed that, after her iconic role of MILF in the film, she got a lot of action as she slept with a lot of men. Scroll down to know the details.

Jennifer Coolidge, apart from American Pie, is best known for her roles in The White Lotus, Legally Blonde, Epic Movie, and A Cinderella Story among a few others. The veteran star also appeared in supporting roles in sitcoms such as Joey, and 2 Broke Girls.

Speaking of her honest confession, Jennifer Coolidge, as per Insider, in an earlier interview, shared, “I got a lot of play at being a MILF and I got a lot of s*xual action from American Pie.” The actress added, “There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.” Coolidge then revealed the MILF role from American Pie changed her life for good. “People that I could never get in the door — all of a sudden they’re asking me to be part of their things. My friends are all surprised that this fluky thing happened,” said Coolidge.

Jennifer Coolidge continued, “My life was going a certain way for a very long time. I’m afraid if I analyze it too much I’ll ruin it.”

While Coolidge’s statement of sleeping with more than 200 people quickly broke the Internet at the time, the actress later claimed she said it jokingly and was sort of an exaggeration.

“I did say that jokingly. God, you really can’t make jokes in our town, because I did make the terrible mistake of saying, ‘Thank God for that movie, I got to sleep with 200 men,’ or whatever. And look, I would love to say that was true, but I mean, that was sort of an exaggeration.”

