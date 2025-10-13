Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1, has created history. It surpassed every single Malayalam film on BookMyShow to become the biggest Malayalam film to register the highest ticket sales on the ticket booking app. The superhero film registered a ticket sale of 5.48 million in its lifetime.

Kalyani Priyadarshan Dethrones Mohanlal!

Kalyani Priyadarshan has dethroned Thudarum from the top spot! Mohanlal’s film to date was the biggest ticket-selling Malayalam film on BMS. Thudarum registered a ticket sale of 4.51 million on BMS. While Kalyani Priyadarshan uprooted Thudarum, it also brought another achievement!

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Ticket Sales

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, with a total of 5.48 million ticket sales on BMS, is the first Malayalam film to cross the 5 million ticket sale mark on the ticket booking app in the last three years.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Malayalam films on BookMyShow (2023-25).

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra 5.48 Million Thudarum: 4.51 Million Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million L2: Empuraan: 3.75 Million Aavesham: 3 Million The GOAT Life: 2.92 Million Premalu: 2.36 Million ARM: 1.84 Million Marco: 1.80 Million Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 1.70 Million

Breaks Mohanlal’s Rule!

Interestingly, before Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Mohanlal was ruling the top 10 ticket sales with two of his films – Thudarum and L2: Empuraan- with a spot in the top 3. L2: Empuraan has now walked out of the top 3 and settled for the 4th spot.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the superhero film on BMS in its lifetime.

Pre Sales: 31K

1st Extended Week: 2.27 Million

2nd Week: 1.66 Million

3rd Week: 795K

4th Week: 369K

5th Week: 294K

6th Week: 65K

7th Friday: 6.29K

7th Saturday: 11.78K

7th Sunday: 9.6K

Total: 5.50 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Mehar Box Office Day 10: Raj Kundra’s Punjabi Debut Recovers Only 22% Of Its Budget – Here’s How Much Loss It Might Make!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News