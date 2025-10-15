Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa starrer Nikka Zaildar 4 is currently the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It is now aiming to surpass Dakuaan Da Munda 3 to enter the top 5 grossers officially. The target is closer than ever. Scroll below for the day 13 box office report!

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Collection Day 13

The initial reviews were mixed, which impacted the footfalls after the first weekend. But thankfully, Simerjit Singh’s directorial maintained a decent hold to achieve milestones at the box office. As per Sacnilk, Nikka Zaildar 4 earned 14 lakhs on the second discounted Tuesday. It witnessed a slight jump from 10 lakhs earned on day 12.

The overall earnings in India reach 4.50 crore net, which is about 5.31 crores in gross earnings. Nikka Zaildar 4 was made on a budget of 4 crores. It has attained the success tag at the Indian box office with returns of 12.5% so far. The Punjabi romantic comedy will gain the hit verdict if it earns double its investment.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 3.67 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 16 lakhs

Day 10: 20 lakhs

Day 11: 23 lakhs

Day 12: 10 lakhs

Day 13: 14 lakhs

Total: 4.50 crores

Set to enter the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025

Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s film is currently chasing the lifetime of Dev Kharoud’s Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (4.66 crores). With that, it will emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net earnings):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores

Nikka Zaildar 4 Box Office Summary Day 13

India Net Collection: 4.50 crores

India Gross Collection: 5.31 crores

Budget: 4 crores

ROI: 12.5%

Verdict: Success

