Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated film, Spirit, is all set to release on March 5, 2027. The film stars Prabhas and Tripti Dimri in lead roles. As the film gears up for its release next year, the star cast has allegedly witnessed a prominent exit.

According to reports, critically acclaimed actor Prakash Raj exited the film due to creative differences. It was claimed that things turned sour between the actor and director over the film’s script and a specific scene. But now, Raj has made a statement regarding his alleged exit.

Prakash Raj’s Statement

Actor Prakash Raj, in a statement to HT City, has responded to this report about him exiting Spirit. He said, “Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it.” This statement by the actor now confirms that he is still part of the project, which is slated to release in 2027.

We have even gotten a glimpse of Prakash Raj’s character in the film, along with a sound story, released by the makers in October last year. This sound story was released in five languages, fueling the overall excitement for the film.

Deepika Padukone’s Exit

Before reports of Prakash Raj’s alleged exit emerged, there was another star who parted ways from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was all set to star opposite Prabhas in the film. But differences soon arose over working hours and pay. Eventually, the filmmaker and actor chose to part ways, and Tripti Dimri was cast opposite Prabhas.

Spirit First Look

On January 1, 2026, Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film’s first look. In the poster, an injured Prabhas is facing his co-star Tripti Dimri. While Dimri is lighting his cigarette. Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With all the promotional content released so far, Spirit has become one of the most highly anticipated film releases of 2027.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Adivi Sesh & Pawan Singh Join Forces For A Peppy Dance Number In Dacoit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News