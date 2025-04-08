Following the massive success of Pushpa 2 and Jawan, Allu Arjun and Atlee are joining hands for a blockbuster project. Currently referred to as AA22 X A6, the wildfire project will reportedly be one of the most expensive Indian films. It is putting up a strong case against Ranbir Kapoor & Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Scroll below for some interesting details!

2nd most expensive Indian film ever made!

According to a report by Pinkvilla, AA22 X A6 is mounted on a whopping budget of 800 crores+. This includes a production cost of 200 crore and 250 crore spent on VFX to ensure a visual spectacle. It is the second most expensive Indian film being made after Ramayana, which is said to have cost 835 crores.

In many ways, this a clash of the titans. Ranbir Kapoor is coming from the massive success of Animal. On the other hand, Nitesh Tiwari delivered the biggest Indian blockbuster worldwide, Dangal. On the other hand, Atlee is the man behind Bollywood’s biggest success, Jawan, while Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 mania is viral all over. Only time will tell which duo will dominate the other at the box office.

Atlee’s salary for the film with Allu Arjun

If a source close to the development is to be believed, Atlee is taking home a salary of 100 crores for his movie with Allu Arjun. He reportedly took home a sum of 30 crores for Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. This means he has witnessed an impressive 233% hike in his remuneration.

Allu Arjun salary for AA22 X A6

It was previously revealed that Allu Arjun charges 175 crores as a base salary for AA 22 X A6. Furthermore, he has struck a backend deal for a 15% stake in profits.

If the film turns out to be a success, Allu Arjun could earn way more than the 300 crores he minted for Pushpa 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting South features!

Must Read: Allu Arjun & Atlee Confirm AA22 X A6 With Grandeur & Unseen BTS Moments: A Blockbuster In The Making!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News