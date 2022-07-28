Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is finally in theatres. It’s originally a Kannada film but is dubbed in multiple Indian languages. In the Hindi belt, it is immensely benefitted as Shamshera has tanked at the box office. Overall, a good start is on the cards and let’s see how much it has made through advance booking for day 1.

After Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, Sudeep’s VR is another biggie from the Kannada film industry and is making it to screens as a pan-Indian release. In the Kannada version, one of the biggest starts is on the cards after the first two KGF films. The Hindi version would totally depend on word-of-mouth, deciding how evening and night shows are going to perform. For the rest of the languages, the buzz is low.

Speaking about the final numbers of the advance booking, Vikrant Rona has accumulated 7.07 crores gross, as per Sacnilk.com. Out of it, the Kannada version has witnessed a sale of 5.70 crores, while the Hindi version has added 0.65 crore. Now let’s see how it performs in spot bookings as ticket rates are normal as compared to biggies like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR.

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and others.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that more than 800 VFX artists have worked to create Kichcha Sudeep’s world of Vikrant Rona in 3D. The makers assembled the best VFX artists to execute the visual wonder that VR is. In order to perfect the scenes, the makers had even rehashed and planned the scenes over and again. It is being billed as the biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema.

