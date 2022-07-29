Ek Villain Returns Box Office Review: Not All Sequels Are Made To Earn Big, Some Are Made For Pure Embarrassment!

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Review-

Star cast: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor & Tara Sutaria

Director: Mohit Suri

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Review: Expectations

To be honest, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel no one really demanded! There has been not much excitement despite the cast getting bigger this time with John Abraham, Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria joining the forces. The trailer received an average response and sadly, the music album too failed in becoming a chartbuster like the ‘OG’ Ek Villain.

Nonetheless, director Mohit Suri has his own fan base among youths, thanks to the goodwill he has built due to his films like Awarapan, Aashiqui 2 and Murder 2. Also, even if not a chartbuster, a couple of songs are decent enough. Overall its pre-release vibe has been like a casual film, especially for college-going students and couples with an assurance of a good opening with its target audience being fixed.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Review: Impact

As expected, EVR opened with overall decent occupancy with youths flocking theatres. To give an example, in a theatre where I watched the film, there were around 48-50 people and that’s a promising number considering the fact that the film’s trailer didn’t offer much excitement.

On the content front, the film is a disappointment. So after the initial weekend show, EVR will not be able to sustain on weekdays. In the past we have seen films like Half Girlfriend, which cater to the same audience segment, working well despite highly negative reviews only on the basis of music and hopelessly romantic angle. However, things post the pandemic are totally changed and now expectations have become much higher.

EVR will face some sort of dent due to Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona but it still has a big space as no big Bollywood movie is coming before 11th August.

Ek Villain Returns Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Ek Villain Returns has an initial chance of working during the opening weekend and post that, it would be just putting on some numbers until Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan arrive. It will wrap up its lifetime between 35-45 crores, which is nothing short of embarrassment considering its much higher budget and what its prequel Ek Villain did by raking in over 100 crores at the box office.

