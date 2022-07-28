Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. This time the team is bigger as the trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh is replaced by John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. But will they be able to pull off the same magic at the box office? Let’s see how the prequel performed at ticket windows.

EVR is a standalone sequel to 2014’s Ek Villain with no connection with the previous storyline or characters. Back then, the original film turned out to be a huge box office success and actually it did more than expected at the box office. Right from the opening day to the lifetime collection, the film did well on every front.

Released 8 years ago, Ek Villain opened with 16.72 crores, which looks really amazing in today’s time. If we talk about Ek Villain Returns, the film will not manage to rake in that much. In fact, even half of it would be a good start for John Abraham and the team. The prequel had a strong buzz due to its chartbuster music and even performance-wise, it received praises which helped in boosting evening and night shows. Music-wise, EVR is lacking much behind, and for the content feedback, we will need to wait for tomorrow.

In the screen count, of course, Ek Villain Returns will score an edge as the number of screens has increased over the years. Back then, Ek Villain had a solo release and no pressure from any South film taking over. Now, the situation is changed and EVR’s fate will also depend on how Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, which has arrived today, fares in the Hindi belt. So toppling the lifetime of the prequel (105.50 crores) looks like an impossible task for now.

Of course, wonders do happen but for that, the content needs to be super strong. Especially during the times when Bollywood films are struggling to even hit a respectable number.

