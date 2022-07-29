Vikrant Rona Box Office Review (Hindi): Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Could Be A Little Surprise At Ticket Windows Despite Not-So-Good Critics' Reviews

Vikrant Rona Box Office Review (Hindi) –

Star cast: Kichcha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao & others

Director: Anup Bhandari

Producers: Shalini Manjunath & Jack Manjunath

Vikrant Rona Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

Amid the ongoing heated debate of Bollywood vs South, several films of South origin are getting much-deserved attention and Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is one out of it. Of course, it was a highly-anticipated film in the Sandalwood industry, but thanks to the historic success of KGF Chapter 2‘s Hindi version, it got a push here in the Hindi belt with people looking at it as the next Kannada biggie.

If not popular, Kichcha Sudeep is a known face here with his Makkhi being popular on TV and him being a villain in Dabangg 3, thus helping in creating awareness about the film’s presence in the Hindi market. On top of that, the promotions have been decent enough unlike several recent releases which were pan-Indian films just for the sake of the name.

So on the whole, VR did manage to create some air around it. Nonetheless, it looked like a totally word-of-mouth dependent affair.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

Unlike Vikram, 777 Charlie and a couple of recent down South releases, VR is looking promising in dragging the initial crowd to theatres. So far there have been no such reports stating the show got cancelled due to a low audience. In fact, in a theatre where I watched the film, the occupancy was decent enough and surprisingly much better than last week’s Shamshera.

We can say that VR has at least got a start and the road ahead looks a bit smoother as its competitor in the Hindi belt, Ek Villain Returns, is receiving poor reviews and word-of-mouth. Yes, EVR will cause an impact due to its screen count, unless it’s a complete washout. VR is a suspense thriller, so it’s good for a one-time watch but there’s hardly any chance that the audience will come back again to watch it after already knowing the suspense element. So there’s no repeat value here.

While single screens are showing better results for Ek Villain Returns, Vikrant Rona will work more among the multiplex audience.

What’s interesting is that VR isn’t much affected by not-so-good reviews from critics as occupancy at many places is much improved today than yesterday. At the end of the day, it’s the people’s verdict which matters and that’s decent enough so far.

Vikrant Rona Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

All said and done, Vikrant Rona could be a little surprise package at the box office despite maximum critics’ reviews not working in favour. The audience is coming on its own and this suspense thriller is looking to earn anywhere between 15-20 crores. The number might also go up, which would be a good result at the box office.

