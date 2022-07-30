Ek Villain Returns opened with mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. The Mohit Suri directorial intrigued everyone ever since the makers released the first trailer. There were a lot of expectations from the film as many are expecting an amazing box office collection. However, the first-day advance booking for the Arjun Kapoor & John Abraham starrer was disappointing, but let’s see what it looks like today.

Other than Arjun and John, the movie also stars Bollywood beauties Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. The film is a sequel to the 2014 film of the same name that starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles, while Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK and Aamna Sharif appeared as supporting cast members.

Mumbai

In comparison to yesterday, seems like there are more shows added for the Ek Villain Returns. However, the response is still low and just like yesterday, the advance booking for Arjun Kapoor starrer stands at 10%.

Delhi

Although the advance booking for Ek Villain Returns on the first day was good but now it has decreased. There were a lot of hopes from the weekend but seems like nothing is working in the team’s favour and currently only 5% of shows are only booked.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is showing a little improvement for John Abraham starrer as close to 15% of shows are booked. Among those booked, some can be seen filling fast. Let’s hope this improves by the second half of the day.

Hyderabad

Just like yesterday, the advance booking for Ek Villain Returns is just 15% but looking at the current scenario seems like more shows will be booked in the second half of the day.

Ahmedabad

Similar to the first day, the response is still very much dull despite the film being a sequel to a hit film.

Pune

As of now, just 5% of the shows are booked for the film. The good news is that the film isn’t clashing with any other Bollywood biggie but still the response is very dull.

Chennai

Among all the major cities, Chennai is leading as more than 20% of shows are already booked. The advance booking for the John Abraham starrer is likely to get full by the end of the day.

