4 weeks and 84.09 crores later, the countdown has begun for JugJugg Jeeyo to hit 85 crores mark at the box office. In its fourth week, the film collected a little over 3 crores and though one would have expected a little more to have been accumulated so that the 85 crores milestone had been met and done with.

Looks like, it would be a week or maybe 10 days more that it would eventually happen.

JugJugg Jeeyo has still been retained at a show each in some of the major multiplexes of the urban centres, especially up north, which means there is at least space created for added footfalls. However, it’s Shamshera which practically has an entire major screen count reserved for itself, what with a massive all-India release.

That said, the opening for the film is not in line with the release and the reports aren’t great either. Not that it would end up resulting in the residual audience getting transferred to the Karan Johar production but then at least those who wanted to watch it to begin with won’t be tempted by another big choice. Hence, there is some sort of footfalls expected for the Raj Mehta-directed JugJugg Jeeyo.

It’s a matter of 1 crore more that is required for JugJugg Jeeyo to get to that 85 crores mark and even with the minimum trickling of footfalls, that should happen now.

