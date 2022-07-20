Yet another notable Bollywood film has turned out to be an absolute commercial disappointment at the box office. Not that there were many hopes from HIT – The First Case which saw a rather quiet release in theatres on the Friday gone by. Still, to have such kind of low numbers on a day by day basis, as evidenced by the Rajkummar Rao starrer, aren’t something that one would have fathomed. After all, the actor is pretty reliable when it comes to his performances and the film by itself wasn’t bad either. Still, there has been complete disinterest in it.

This is being evidenced in the weekdays which are playing at less than 50% of even Friday, which was as it is quite poor (though on expected lines) at 1.35 crores. Still, one would have expected that the content in there would catch fancy amongst the audiences and the collections would grow, something that didn’t quite happen over the weekend, hence giving a clear indication that the weekdays would be a complete disaster.

This is what’s happening now as Tuesday has come down to a mere 0.50 crores*. There is just no breather for the film to perform and it is now currently standing at 6.79 crores*. This is an extremely poor number as ideally this could well have been the first two days collections for the film. Moreover, it could now be competing with the first week numbers of Major which featured a new actor for the all-India belt [Adivi Sesh] and had collected 7.63 crores in its first week. It has to be seen if HIT – The First Case somehow manages to go past that at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

