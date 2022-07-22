Shamshera was one of the most awaited films of the year and many had speculated that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer would give a boost to Bollywood after recent flops. Now that the first public reviews are out people are appreciating RK’s never seen before avatar. Although the team has worked really hard to bring this magnum opus, piracy is now playing spoilsport for the film. Reportedly, a few hours after the film’s release, the period drama has already been leaked on illegal sites.

The period which has been directed by Karan Malhotra, also stars, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. It is being said that the YRF film has been made on a budget of around 150 Crores, making it one of the most expensive Bollywood films.

Coming back to the topic, Shamshera becomes the latest film to get leaked on the day of its release. At the moment, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is already available to download for free on torrent sites such as movierulz, tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, tamilmv, Bolly4U, MovieFlix, Filmywap and many more websites. The piracy makes things harder for the filmmakers as people won’t turn up to the theatres and it’ll affect their box office collection.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is available to download in different formats. Piracy has become the worst nightmare for any filmmaker as it disrupts the film business. Although the industry people, with the help of the government, have taken action against such illegal websites, they are unable to prevent them from leaking any new releases.

On many occasion, the government were successful in banning such notorious sites but somehow the people behind these websites come up with the proxy domain. Among all the sites, Tamilrockers remains the most prominent as they are websites that always leak films early.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera is not the only film to get leaked, earlier mega films such as KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa, JugJugg Jeeyo, Dhaakad, Major, Runway 34, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2 and many more have become the victim of piracy.

