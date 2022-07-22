Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave the happiest possible news to their fans when they announced their pregnancy. One was only expecting them to release their baby ‘Brahmastra‘ soon, but looks like destiny had its own plans. But will they be welcoming twins?

Advertisement

It was Ranbir who created a rumour of sorts and it went viral like a wildfire. During an interaction with Film Companion, he was asked to tell two truths and a lie. He answered, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.” Ever since people began wondering if he’s hinting at twins with Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

While Ranbir Kapoor later asked the media to stop creating a controversy, all we could do is get in touch with celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji to see what he has to predict about the rumour.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji said, “There are very less chances of them having twins because as per their stars, especially Alia Bhatt’s Rahu, which is not good, not favourable as it is seeing the moon and Pluto. There are very less chances of the couple having twins,” said Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

“Ranbir’s horoscope shows that his ascendant is very strong and he is very happy and excited with what is going on in his life. But there is only one baby in his horoscope,” he added.

Well, now only time will tell whether Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bless us with twins or not!

Must Read: Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Being Biased Towards Janhvi Kapoor Over Sara Ali Khan On Koffee With Karan: “Everybody Read It Wrong”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram