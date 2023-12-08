Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved faces of television, whose popularity can any day beat that of Bollywood superstars. The Naagin 6 actress is a multi-faceted talent juggling a busy schedule. On Friday, Tejasswi was seen at an event in Mumbai where she brought her star power, making every head turn in the direction she moved. A few videos and clips from her outing went viral across social media in no time. However, her OOTN did not go down well with many netizens, who are now trolling the actress for her bizarre sense of fashion.

On any good day, Tejasswi carries the fashion industry on her back with her stunning sartorial choices. Be it making a statement in a little black dress or having a Cinderella moment in a floor-sweeping gown, Teja has mastered the art of fashion. Her traditional attires have a unique simplicity and sophistication that is inclusive of her, and fans have forever been in awe of her elegance. However, last night, even fans couldn’t defend her outrageous sartorial number.

Tejasswi wore a plain black gown with a bold waist-high slit on one side. She paired the shoulder dress with statement gold earcuffs and bracelets. The new era of sensual dressing is all about acing the cut-outs and slits, and sultry style is here to stay. Leg slits are typically taking over celebrity fashion on red carpets and Peekaboo cut-outs or strategically placed thigh slits are also in. But what Teja’s outfit lacked was styling and silhouette, making it look like just another tacky fit. With the right styling and strategic cutouts, it could have been a head-turning show-stopper look that perfectly went with her dewy glam for the night.

A paparazzi account shared a video of Tejasswi posing at the event, and netizens were quick to jump to the comment section to share their two cents on her revealing outfit.

“Pehli baar mujhe Tejasswi kii dresss bilkul achhi nahin lagi,” one user wrote.

Another asked, “She is such an elegant actress. What happened to her dress sense?”

“Oh God, what happened to her? Kuchh logon ka dimag kharab ho gaya hai fashion ke chakkar mein,” mentioned another user.

One person trolled, “You can’t be Karan Kundrra’s ex, Anusha (Dandekar).”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tejasswi will appear on the next episode of ‘Temptation Island India,’ which is hosted by her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, and ‘Queen of Hearts’ Mouni Roy.

