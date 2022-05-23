Dipika Chikhlia who rose to fame with her character of Sita in the mythological show, Ramayan, was recently subjected to trolling. The actress became the talk of the netizens’ town when she posted a couple of photos from her get-together with friends. The veteran actress Dipika, who’s best known as Sita, was trolled for wearing a short skirt and holding a drink in her pictures. Yes, that’s true! After facing the wrath of social media users, Dipika deleted her Instagram post.

In the photos, Dipika Chikhlia was seen wearing a school uniform of a white shirt, black skirt and printed tie.

Now, Dipika Chikhlia has reacted to trolls and called posting photos a mistake. The Ramayan actress said that people see her Sita not as a Dipika. She went on to also clear the air about the drinks she had. The actress stated she isn’t an alcoholic person and it was normal food and drinks at the party.

When Dipika Chikhlia was asked if she anticipated this, she told ETimes, “No, else I would have never done it. I never want to hurt my fans. I am feeling bad that I have been trolled. I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans’ sentiments. I am aware that people see me as Sita and not as Dipika.” Opening about removing the post from social media, she added, “I realised people had got unhappy. There’s enough happening in the world. Why add one more issue? I am not justifying what I have done. I am clear that it was a mistake on my part. I am not trying to evade my larger-than-life image and explain that main insaan hoon.”

Dipika even answered those trolls who thought she was drinking an alcoholic drink. She told the portal further, “I was not drinking alcohol. I am not into alcohol. It was just a small get-together between old friends getting into a nostalgic mood.”

Towards the end, Dipika Chikhlia also nodded in agreement when she was asked if it is very difficult for an actor to come out from a character on TV. She concluded by saying, “Yes, people don’t see me as a human being and an actor. But it has a flip side. I do get work. I get invited to many events. I don’t go dressed up as Sita in those events. You will always see me in a saree. I love sarees. I also feel that I look the best in saree.”

