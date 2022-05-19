Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars of the Telugu industry. He’s been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has done some incredible work in the South film industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time he spoke of his smoking addiction and got rid of it by taking help from a self-help book. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Actors often lead life inspiring others and especially their fans. Not just that, actors in the entertainment industry often sign their endorsements keeping in mind their social image and the impact of it on their fans and audiences.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, he wasn’t just a smoker but a chain-smoker. Yes, you read that right. It was 2010 when the Telugu superstar spoke about his smoking addiction and also revealed how he left it. He took help from a self help book and got rid of his addiction.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “to all u smokers out there wana know how i did it?get ur hands on a book cald D EASY WAY TO STOP SMOKING BY ALLEN CARR.magical stuff…”

to all u smokers out there wana know how i did it?get ur hands on a book cald D EASY WAY TO STOP SMOKING BY ALLEN CARR.magical stuff… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 7, 2010

Meanwhile, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is off late getting trolled for his new ad alongside Tiger Shroff for a pan masala brand. His fans are apparently disappointed for endorsing a pan masala brand and that Bollywood couldn’t afford him but a pan masala brand can.

This backlash came after his comments on Bollywood.

What are your thoughts on Mahesh Babu quitting smoking with a help of a self help book? Tell us in the comments below.

