Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is making headlines ever since the news of makers hiring the new Dayaben of the show surfaced on the internet. While claims were made that Kajal Pisal will be taking over the role, now producer Asit Kumarr Modi has reacted to the claims. Let’s check it out.

Advertisement

Disha Vakani was seen as one of the iconic characters in Taarak Mehta, ‘Dayaben’. The role is extremely loved and adored by fans, but unfortunately, the actress had to leave the role as she was pregnant and since then fans miss the character on the show.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was recently reported that actress Kajal Pisal who worked in shows like Sirf Tum, was roped in by the makers for the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While there was no official announcement made as of now, however recently the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi cleared the air about the said claim.

Recently Asit Kumarr Modi was seen in an interview with AajTak.in which he talked about Kajal Pisal’s entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Dayaben. The show’s producer claimed that “there is no truth in this news. I don’t know who is spreading this rumour. Who is Kajal Pisal I do not know, I have not even met. In the past also the names of many actresses have been taken, which I am not aware of.”

In the same interview, the producer also opened up about the casting of Dayaben saying that nothing has been finalized yet. He said, “the auditions are going on. We haven’t finalized anyone yet. When Daya’s casting is done, then this news itself will come in front of everyone. We will make its official announcement.”

Well, only time will tell who will be the next Dayaben on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

What are your thoughts on Asit Kumarr Modi’s reaction? Do let us know down in the comments.

For more such updates stay tuned to Koimoi

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani’s Chances Of Coming Back As Dayaben Increases As Rakhi Vijan Dismisses The Rumours?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram