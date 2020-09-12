Devendra Fadnavis Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Is Not A Poll Issue In Bihar

Since Sushant Singh Rajput untimely death in mid-June, many controversies have emerged. Many have been accusing the government and other members of society for using the late actor’s death for their personal agendas. One of the accusations is the use of his death in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the death of the late actor is not a poll issue in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He added that the BJP wants a fair investigation and justice to his family.

In Patna, on Monday, along with BJP President J.P. Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis also said that the destruction of actress Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai was “politically motivated”. He said, “The act of the Maharashtra government looked like it was taking revenge with Kangana for her vocal approach post the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such things have not happened in the history of Maharashtra.”

Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the Bihar Assembly election for the BJP, stressed that the National Democratic Alliance is united in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He also expressed confidence that the rift between the Janata Dal-United and the Lok Janshakti Party will be sorted out soon.

He said, “Every political party has its own ideology and ambition. They are different from each other on ideological fronts but they are united under the umbrella of the NDA. The LJP is not going anywhere. Despite the LJP having some differences with the JD-U, it will fight as a coalition partner.”

Devendra Fadnavis added, “Our Prime Minister has given a vision of self-dependent India and the NDA government has moved on in direction of a self-dependent Bihar.”

