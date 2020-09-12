Saif Ali Khan: “Sometimes Fatherhood Is About The Journey”

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to welcome his fourth kid soon. The actor shares two kids with ex-wife Amrita Singh and one with current wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor recently opened up about how he feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming a responsible dad.

Saif recently shared that he tried to incorporate that essence in his recent rom-com Jawaani Jaaneman. In this 2020 film, co-starring Alaya F and Tabu, he plays an ageing playboy whose life goes haywire when he discovers he has a teenage daughter.

Talking about fatherhood and the film, Saif Ali Khan said, “The story is quite timeless. Its core thought is about acceptance of responsibility and growing up.”

“Fathers play an important role in our lives but sometimes it’s about the journey of becoming a responsible dad and that’s what my character, goes through. It’s a comic take on this situation and growing up. It’s a story that will always be relevant on some level with audiences, I think,” Saif Ali Khan, the son of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, added.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan’s kids, the actor’s kids with Amrita are Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. His son with Kareena is Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif had three releases in 2020. He featured in Om Raut’s Tanhaji, Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman and a cameo role in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara. He will soon feature in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush.

Must Read: Anuradha Paudwal’s Son Aditya Paudwal Passes Away At 35 Due To Kidney Failure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube