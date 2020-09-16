Karan Johar is all set to enjoy a vacation to Goa with his family. On Tuesday evening, the Dharma Productions owner was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai with his mother Hiroo Johar and two kids Yash and Roohi. The family was also accompanied by a couple of staff.

Karan was seen wearing a leopard print camo jacket and a black mask owing to the pandemic of coronavirus. The mask read a quirky slogan, “If you’re reading this, you’re too close.”

Amid all the negativity surrounding in the Bollywood where each day a new name is coming in the drug angle of the Sushant Singh Rajput case, there were rumours that Karan Johar might be leaving the country. He is often being called the flag bearer of nepotism by Kangana Ranaut. Amid all this situation, a vacation was much need for the filmmaker.

On the work front, Karan Johar has recently announced his new project. It is a picture book for children which is titled as “The Big Thoughts of Little Luv.” Well, this is undoubtedly not a first publishing project for Johar as he has co-written his memoir “An Unsuitable Boy” with Poonam Saxena.

Talking about Goa, Deepika Padukone also flew to the holiday destination to shoot for her next movie with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shakun Batra. For more updates on your favourite celebrities, stay tuned to Koimoi.

