Ever since Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu was announced, fans could not keep calm. The actor recently left for the City of Nawabs, Lucknow to kick start the shooting. He even shared a glimpse of the new haircut the actor got to get into his character’s skin. And now the new picture with Rashmika Mandanna is creating headlines.

The picture is from the first day of the shoot of this spy thriller. The film will mark Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. Check out the picture we are talking about below.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a special photo with Rashmika Mandanna. In the photo, the two could be seen posing with the script copies of Mission Majnu. While the debutant actress is seen sporting a green salwar kameez, the actor is seen opting for a grey kurta-pyjama with a brown coat.

With a handsome ethnic look, Mission Majnu’s two co-stars looked elated to be kicking off a film together. Seeing the fresh pairing of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, fans surely got all excited. Check out the picture below:

Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, “A special one with a special team. #MissionMajnu, day 1” As soon as the photo was shared, fans went berserk to see the two stars together.

The film is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. It is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Garima Mehta and Amar Butala. The film is set in the 1970s and is based on real events that took place back then. It is based on a story about “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines.” The film’s first look was released on December 23, 2020, by Sidharth on social media.

The first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna has got us all too excited for Mission Majnu, what about you?

