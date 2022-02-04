Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most-talented actors of Bollywood who has proved her calibre time and again with stellar performances in a variety of genres. She is all set to portray the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. As the team gears up for the trailer release, a recent media report explains how the actor prepared for the role by consulting a few s*x workers from a leading red-light area in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Alia was last seen in the film Sadak 2 which did not work quite well in terms of critics’ reviews and audience reactions. Her previous movie, RRR was slated to release in January this year but the date was pushed owing to the Omicron variant and the subsequent COVID 19 wave in the country. This magnum opus has been directed by SS Rajamouli, featuring South Indian superstars like Ram Charan and NTR Rama Rao Jr.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt did some thorough research to fit into the character of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She consulted a respected dialect coach to make sure she gets the diction and voice modulation right for the powerful dialogues in the movie. She also understood Gangubai’s reign and territory by consulting a few real-life s*x workers from Kamathipura in Mumbai where Gangubai was a huge name.

The same report also suggests that Alia used her own observations to ace the character and was also properly guided by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The movie Gangubai Kathiawadi will also feature Ajay Devgn in a special role but details about his character have not yet been revealed. The movie will also bring together actors like Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Shantanu Maheshwari, amongst others.

