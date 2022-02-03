Looks like wedding season is still not coming to an end in the Bollywood industry. It was earlier reported that love birds, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will soon be husband and wife by registering their marriage on February 21. Well, the latest scoop now claims that the couple will be having an intimate party to celebrate and enjoy their D-day.

Farhan and Shibani have been going out together for more than three years, and fans are dying to see them get married. The registration is claimed to happen in one of their Bandra houses. Read on to know more!

Talking about the topic, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will be celebrating their marriage a day or two after registering it. The celebration is said to be taken place with people who are close to the couple along with their family members. It is to be noted that, the celebration party will be held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon.

Spilling the beans about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s post-marriage celebration, a source informed Pinkvilla, “Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration,”

Awww! Isn’t this just too cute? We can’t wait to see both of them as husband and wife, anymore! What are your thoughts on this?

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in his film Toofan. The film was released on Amazon Prime and also starred Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur alongside the actor. Apart from this, the actor will direct his next project, Jee Le Zara starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

