India is presently battling the third wave of the deadly coronavirus and its new variant, Omicron. The third wave is slowly dying down, however, the Bollywood industry is yet being the hotspot, where the virus is spreading at a rapid rate. Recently, actor Shabana Azmi took it to her social media handle, to announce that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress turned social activist started her career in Bollywood through her debut film Ankur. For the unversed, Shabana went on to bag the National Film Award for the best actress, just through her first-ever film.

Shabana Azmi recently took it to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of herself to share the news of her testing positive for Covid-19 with her fans and followers. The caption of her post read, “Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested.”

Fans and friends have rushed to the post sharing their support and love towards Shabana Azmi, by commenting on her speedy recovery. Actress Divya Dutta wrote, “Get well soon Shabana ji.” Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also penned down well wishes for the actress saying, “Take care. Get well soon.” Apart from them Boney Kapoor quite hilariously showed his concern towards Shabana’s husband Javed Akhtar, asking the actress to stay away from him. Kapoor’s comment read, “Oh God, please stay away from Javed Saab.”

Shabana is happily married to Bollywood’s lyricist, poet, and scriptwriter Javed Akhtar. The duo tied the knot on 9 December 1984. It is to be noted that Shabana is Javed’s second wife. His first wife is Honey Irani and both of them share two kids, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Other than Shabana Azmi, actors like Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Amrita Arora, Mahesh Babu had also recently tested positive for Covid-19.

