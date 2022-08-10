Ayushmann Khurrana is a music aficionado. The actor says he is always trying to scout for songs and is constantly on the look-out for new music.

Advertisement

Ayushmann said: “I have enjoyed music since I was a child and it is almost like a language for me. I think it comes from my grandmom (dadi). She was like an encyclopedia on films and enjoyed all kinds of music. Similarly, I have the perfect song for every occasion in my head and I thoroughly enjoy discovering more songs.”

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana further adds “I am constantly looking for new music across genres. I also enjoy music of different languages.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has crooned several numbers such as ‘Pani da rang’, ‘O heeriye’, ‘Mitti di khushboo’ and ‘Mere liye tum kaafi ho’, among many others.

Celebrating World Music Day last month, Ayushmann spoke about his love for music saying, “Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I have tried to be on that journey every time I have sung. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new age, slightly off-beat yet cool, melodious and always youth facing.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the 2022 action-thriller Anek, will soon be seen in Doctor G and An Action Hero. The social comedy – directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, stars Rakul Preet Singh as its female lead. alongside Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It was scheduled to release in theatres in June 2022, but has been delayed

Must Read: ‘Liger’ Vijay Deverakonda Finally Answers Why He Always Wears Chappals For Promotions: “Jab Mood Laga Kuch Bhi Phenta Hu”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram