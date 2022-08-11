Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer comedy-drama released after much delay. Ahead of the release, Advait Chandan’s film has been in controversy over the past statements of both stars. However, the negativity did not seem to affect the film’s business majorly.

For the unversed, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan, and it is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya played an important role in the film.

If reports are to go by, Laal Singh Chaddha has taken off to a rather slow start with occupancy being pegged between 15-20% over morning shows. Even though morning shows occupancy was decent, the latter shows are slowly pick up the pace. This phenomenon has become more pronounced post the pandemic with audience preferring to delay venturing to theatres based on reviews and word of mouth.

As early trade reports are coming in, Aamir Khan starrer opening day collection is recorded at around Rs 11-13 crores. Even though this is a low-key opening, all is not lost for the film yet. As is the trend post-pandemic, Advait Chandan has to rely heavily on positive word of mouth.

Despite this mixed response to the film, trade remains optimistic, stating that the business of Laal Singh Chaddha will certainly see an increase from evening onwards. The reason behind this is the fact that the film enjoys a festive extended weekend with Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays boosting the film’s collections.

When compared to the other release Raksha Bandhan, the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has seen a lower rate of ticket sales in tier two and tier three cities. In fact, Raksha Bandhan which enjoys a greater penetration into such markets seems to have taken a slight lead over Laal Singh Chaddha in the hinterland.

