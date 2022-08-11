Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead, was released today at the box office after a prolonged wait. However, the film has landed in troubled waters.

For the past few days, the film has been facing trouble online. A section of netizens has been calling for a boycott of the film on Twitter. Now certain members of Hindu outfits have started protesting on the streets calling for a complete ban on the film. Scroll down to know more.

As reported by India Today, members of the Hindu outfit Sanatan Rakshak Sena staged protests in Uttar Pradesh calling for a ban citing that Aamir Khan mocked and made fun of Hindu deities. The members also raised slogans against the film accusing the actor of hurting their religious sentiments. They even carried out a demonstration outside IP Vijaya mall in UP’s Bhelupur.

The report even quoted members of the Hindu outfit saying, “We all sanatanis will not allow his films to run in our country.” Moreover, the state president of the outfit Sanatan Rakshak Sena’s youth wing, Chandra Prakash Singh, and its vice-president Arun Pandey accused Aamir Khan has been against them. The superstar also made fun of Hindu deities.

“We will go door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan’s films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film,” they said.

Talking about the film Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump is directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the female lead in the film. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with this film. Mona Singh too has an important role in the film.

