Even before the controversy over the boycott call for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ — both of which release on Thursday — could die down, another film is now in the eye of the storm. The filmmakers of ‘Masoom Sawaal’ have been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

This happened following a complaint that a poster of the movie hurts the religious sentiments of devotees by showing a Lord Krishna picture on a sanitary pad.

A senior police official said on Thursday that the FIR has been registered against director Santosh Upadhyay, his company and the entire team of the Hindi film on the complaint of Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena President Amit Rathore.

The FIR against Masoom Sawaal has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 295 (injuring or defiling places of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

The complainant has alleged that the film producer has used a picture of Lord Krishna on sanitary pads on a poster. This has hurt the religious sentiments of the followers of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and can flare up communal riots in Uttar Pradesh and across the country, he has alleged.

Action would be initiated against anybody who tries to disturb peace, the circle officer said. “Law and order would be maintained at all costs.”

Masoom Sawaal aims to create awareness about menstruation.

Masoom Sawaal, directed by Santosh Upadhyay, stars Nitanshi Goel, Ekavali Khanna, Shishir Sharma, Rohit Tiwari and Brinda Trivedi

