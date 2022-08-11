Debutant Vish, who will be seen on the big screen as the baddie fighting Vijay Deverakonda in the film of the year ‘Liger’, says he was born to play this character.

Vish is playing an MMA fighter on-screen and is a real martial artist off-screen. The actor has worked really hard to ace his on-screen character.

Talking about training for Liger, Vish said, “From the last seven years I have been continuously training myself for different types of martial arts, so this is actually a dream character to portray on the big screen. Being a martial artist myself and getting to play an MMA fighter in the film Liger is nothing but just perfect! I think I was born for this character.”

Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter boxer. It also stars Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles as well as American boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo. thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, Liger is scheduled for release in theatres on August 25 in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

