Will Smith’s reputation has been seriously damaged after the Oscars 2022 incident. The After Earth actor is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and worldwide. He has had a long, successful career and has delivered several critically acclaimed performances. However, this past year may not have been the best for the actor.

Ever since he slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards, Smith has faced a lot of backlash from fans and other celebrities. Though Will issued several apologies, his actions have plummeted his reputation and now a new report indicates just how much of a drop it has seen.

As per Variety, Will Smith’s Q Score has taken a hit after he slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. Before the incident, Smith ranked among the most beloved actors in Hollywood, alongside the likes of Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. But after the incident, Smith’s positive Q Score rating plummeted from 39% to 24%.

This means that 24 per cent of survey recipients rated Will Smith as among their favourite personalities, and 26 per cent rated him as “fair” or “poor.” Jada Pinkett Smith’s reputation was also damaged following the ordeal, while Chris Rock’s rating “saw no effect.”

While talking about the Oscars 2022 slap, just recently, Zoë Kravitz reacted to the backlash she received over her criticism of Will’s action. The Batman, who posted Instagram photos with captions that called out the Independence Day actor, reconsidered her reaction.

She said that it is a “scary time to have an opinion.” Meanwhile, another report stated that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship has become stronger after the Chris Rock slap. It is said that they have an unbreakable relationship and the King Richard actor is happy about Jada’s constant support.

