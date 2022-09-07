One of the best and most popular pop artists in the world, Michael Jackson needs no introduction. His legendary songs and dance choreographies are still get followed by many. However, in 2009, the King of Pop took his last breath and had left his millions of fans behind.

Recently, Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, 63-year-old appeared in the new documentary TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, and partially blamed herself for his death. Why? Well, scroll below to read the scoop.

As per the report in The International News, in the documentary, Debbie Rowe admitted that she had worked for the famous dermatologist Dr Arnold Klein, who gave Michael Jackson the painkillers, Demerol, which is a powerful and addictive opioid.

Blaming herself for being responsible for Michael Jackson’s death and not doing something more, Debbie Rowe broke down and said, “I should have done something and I didn’t. There is a number of people that died from addictions and in some way I was part of it.”

However, as per, The Sun, Michael Jackson’s family, his mother Katherine and brother Randy were quite confused to listen to Debbie‘s claim for being there when the doctor prescribed an unethical medicine to the pop singer. A close source to the family told The Sun, “Debbie’s decision to speak to this show about what she knew about Dr Klein . . . has dumbfounded some of the older Jackson family members.”

The anonymous source further added, “Debbie has not been this open with some of the brothers for sure, so for her to speak on a TV show is bewildering.”

We still dearly miss Michael Jackson. What are your thoughts about the revelation? Let us know!

