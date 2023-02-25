Andrew Garfield, one of the finest Hollywood actors has been admired by many of his fans around the world. After his last stint as a web-slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home, many are still wanting him to return and join the MCU. While his next appearance is not confirmed, fans never miss knowing more about their beloved actor.

The Oscar-nominated actor once recalled the first kissing experience that made him blush and awkward. Interestingly, he revealed that it involved about “30” classmates of his when he had his first kiss as a teenager. Read on to find out what he has to say about the incident!

During an appearance on CBS’ The Late Show Tuesday, Andrew Garfield told the host Stephen Colbert that he was 13 when he had his first kiss. He later clarified that it was a “proper french kiss”. As he laughed ahead, he added, “I was at an all-boys prep school until the age of 12, and then as the hormone monster came into my life, I went to a co-ed school.”

As the conversation progressed further, Andrew Garfield said he didn’t know how to deal with the opposite s*x—or the same s*x. He says, “all we know is that we need it and we want it and there are these unnameable desires that are coming up”. Andrew was invited to a party by her friend Dora during school days where it was like a scene from Braveheart, where the Scottish and the English just start charging at each other!” he revealed.

Andrew Garfield added, “I think that night I kissed 30 women with girls and I mean started girls. This isn’t me showing off. It was a free-for-all it was like a Royal Rumble and it remains one of the best nights of my life. Like it was as it was like this mass s*xual awakening that’s like an alien s*xual awakening.”

