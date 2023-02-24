Andrew Garfield, who received a huge fan following after playing The Amazing Spider-Man, has been one of the most talked about celebrities on the internet. While the audiences are still not getting over his last performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, they are rooting for him to return once again to the Marvel franchise as their beloved Webslinger. While that has not been confirmed, the actor once recalled being fan cast into the Harry Potter movie series.

His fans around the world are demanding the third The Amazing Spider-Man movie. Along with that, there have been rumours that Marvel Studios is working to bring Garfield once again into the MCU.

The Amazing Spider-Man Actor Andrew Garfield was on the Wired Autocomplete interview. He replied to popular searches of himself and answered a question that was amongst the most searched questions about him on the internet. When asked, “What Harry Potter is Andrew Garfield in?”, Andrew said, “Hahahaha! I don’t know! Pretty sure none. I’m flattered to be considered a Marauder.”

As it seemed the British actor would fit perfectly in the Harry Potter series, many netizens googled Andrew Garfield’s association with the franchise to see if it was a reality. Andrew was tickled to be associated with the Harry Potter series. He later added, “A fan cast, if you will of a young Remus Lupin in the Marauders. That’s a sweet thought and I appreciate your consideration.” Sadly, the actor has never been in those movies or the Fantastic Beasts spinoff films.

While The Amazing Spider-Man actor was not associated with the Harry Potter movies, Remus Lupin was played by David Thewlis in four of the films, starting with Prisoner of Azkaban. In the movie, The Marauders were best friends who attended Hogwarts with Harry’s parents, and the group made the famous Marauder’s Map.

